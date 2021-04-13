2X Olympic soccer gold medalist discusses the Tokyo Olympics, equal pay for female athletes and more
2X Olympic soccer gold medalist discusses the Tokyo Olympics, equal pay for female athletes and more

Former USWNT Player Brandi Chastain spoke with Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro about the gender wage gap in sports, the Tokyo Olympics and her decision to join forces with Save the World products.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR