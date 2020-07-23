2x Black Battery Cover For Microsoft Xbox 360 Wireless Controller

Price:
New from factory.
The battery pack cover for Xbox 360 is Compatible With Xbox 360 controllers
Need 2 AA batteries (Not include)for you to play
Package Include:
2x Black battery pack
Replacing your lost or damaged xbox 360 wireless controller battery case,save money to buy new controllers
Make your controller looks brand new again with this battery cover
Easy to install and holds 2 AA batteries