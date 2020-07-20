2X Battery Cover Door for Xbox One Wireless Controller(Black)

Price: $4.97
(as of Jul 20,2020 20:39:23 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Trenro Battery Cover Door Shell Repair Part Replacement for Xbox One/Ones Wireless Controller (Black)
Replace your broken or lost XBOX One Ones battery cover door
Designed for Xbox One Ones controllers
100% new and high quality.
Compact and light weight
Material: ABS
Color: Black
Qty: 2pcs
Material
Material: ABS
Multi-color
Multi-color meet your requirements
Design
Designed for Xbox One / Xbox One S controller
Step-1
Easy use and perfect fit
Step-2
Easy use and perfect fit
Step-3
Easy use and perfect fit
Compact and light weight
Replace your broken or lost battery cover door with this new one
Exact fit, no modification necessary.
Material: ABS