2X Battery Cover Door for Xbox One Wireless Controller(Black)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $4.97
(as of Jul 20,2020 20:39:23 UTC – Details)

Product Description

TrenroTrenro

Trenro Battery Cover Door Shell Repair Part Replacement for Xbox One/Ones Wireless Controller (Black)

Replace your broken or lost XBOX One Ones battery cover door
Designed for Xbox One Ones controllers
100% new and high quality.
Compact and light weight
Material: ABS
Color: Black
Qty: 2pcs

1

1

Multi-color

Multi-color

3

3

Material

Material: ABS

Multi-color

Multi-color meet your requirements

Design

Designed for Xbox One / Xbox One S controller

1

1

2

2

3

3

Step-1

Easy use and perfect fit

Step-2

Easy use and perfect fit

Step-3

Easy use and perfect fit

Compact and light weight
Replace your broken or lost battery cover door with this new one
Exact fit, no modification necessary.
Material: ABS

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR