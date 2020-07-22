2TB External Hard Drive, Portable Hard Drive Ultra Slim Hard Drive External Type-C USB 3.1 Gen1 HDD for Mac, PC, Laptop, Xbox one (2TB, Gold)



Price: $63.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 12:02:24 UTC – Details)





【Fast Data Transfers–Type-C/USB3.1 HDD】 Portable external hard drive features advanced cooling system inside. Stable and fast for PS4 and XBox One, refuse to delete any game, allowing for super fast transfer speed at up to 5 Gbit/s.

【Plug and Play–Without software to install】 Without software to install, just plug and play with USB connection. Improve PC Performance.Ideal extra storage for your PC, Desktop, Laptop, MacBook, Chromebook, Xbox One consoles.

【Large Capability and Strong Compatibility–Available in 1TB and 2TB】 Compact design with FIVE vibrant color options to fit your lifestyle. Plus the large capability of 1TB or 2TB and the energy-saving feature, the portable hard drive really your perfect movable database.

【Safe and Reliable-100% Guaranteed Satisfaction】 This smart hard drive will light up for indication when plugged, also supports automatic sleep when not operated for 10min, so as to cut body heat and add data security. Moreover, we promise to provide a 365-day warranty or return/replacement service for you.