Private school pupils are five times more likely to get near-full-time teaching online all through lockdown as those at state schools, according to research that suggests far less school work will be done in the home than previously thought.

The study, by the UCL Institute of Education (IOE), found that 2 million children in the UK – about one in five – had done no school work at all, or managed less than one hour each day while studying at home.

On average, pupils spent 2.5 hours each day doing schoolwork – half what was estimated in an earlier survey – while just 17% have put in more than four hours a day since schools closed in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Francis Green, the lead author of the analysis, said its findings painted a gloomy picture of lost schooling and low amounts of schoolwork at home.

He said: “The closure of schools, and their only-partial reopening, constitute a potential threat to the educational development of a generation of children.

“Everyone is losing out in this generation, some much more than others. Better home schoolwork provision, and better still an early on safe go back to school for as many as possible, should now become a main concern for government.”

Seven out of 10 state school children (71%) experienced no on line lessons at all, or less than one a day, the investigation found. Almost a third of private schools (31%) have been providing four or even more online lessons every day, weighed against 6% of state schools providing this kind of comprehensive timetable.

The digital divide in addition has played an integral role in significant discrepancies in home study. Nearly all private schoolchildren (97%) who formed part of the survey had usage of a computer in the home, while one in five of those on free school meals had no access.

Private schools have also provided more offline work all through lockdown – 31% provided four pieces or more, weighed against 22% of state schools. In 1 / 2 of private schools, pupils have spent up to four hours a day on schoolwork, weighed against just 18% of state schools.

The findings, published by the LLAKES Centre for Research on Learning and Life Chances, are derived from data collected in the past two weeks of April from the survey covering more than 4,500 children aged five and upwards from house holds across the UK.

“The private schools’ spending per pupil – at least three times those of state schools – enable them to gain better academic grades in normal times,” said Green. “Their resources and parental pressure have ensured that many more private schools have delivered a proper home schooling alternative.”

Among the geographical differences, on line teaching is most common in London, with 12.5% of children receiving four or more on line lessons or meetings daily, compared with a UK average of 7% and just 2% in Wales.

Children eligible for free school meals (FSM) have reached a particular disadvantage, with 15% getting four or more bits of offline schoolwork compared with 21% of non-FSM pupils. Meanwhile, 11% of the on free school meals spent significantly more than four hours on schoolwork compared with not exactly a fifth (19%) of these non-FSM classmates.

The findings came as secondary school pupils who’re due to sit exams next summer started to return to class for some face-to-face time prior to the summer holiday. Last week, the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, was forced to admit defeat over plans for several primary schools to fully reopen before the summer holidays.