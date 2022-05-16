According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 13 to 16 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 134 cases of crime, 4 of which were previously committed.

2 missing, 13 wanted were found, 8 wanted volunteered.

From the crimes committed before, 2 cases of causing bodily injury, 1 case of theft of personal property and 1 case of theft of an apartment were revealed.

During the past 3 days, 29 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. One person was killed and 54 were injured.