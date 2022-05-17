The participants of the “Resistance” movement are carrying out disobedience in Yerevan, closing streets in different parts.

“286 citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan,” the police told Aysor.am.

The citizens were detained for the act envisaged by Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Article 182 stipulates that the law enforcement officer does not comply with the lawful request.

Let us remind you that from 08:00 the representatives of the opposition are carrying out disobedience actions in the capital.