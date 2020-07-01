28 workers at Walkers Leicester crisp factory test positive for coronavirus 

Walkers has today confirmed 28 positive cases of Covid-19 at its crisp factory in Leicester.

The firm, which employs 1,400 people over the site in the Beaumont Leys part of the city, said it had seen a ‘steady increase’ in how many confirmed cases during June.

Walkers claimed its track and trace procedure indicated the transmission of the virus was ‘not inside our factory’.

The company claims the rise ‘coincides with the roll-out and uptake of testing’ in Leicester.

A spokesperson said: ‘We have shared our data and analysis with the health authorities and they support the view that our situation reflects transmission in the community and we don’t have a transmission issue on site.

‘In light of the recent upsurge in cases in Leicester, we’ve been proactively reinforcing the importance of continued vigilance on site.’

The company added employees with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 were self-isolating on full pay.

A number of other food processing plants in Leicester have experienced confirmed cases of the infection, including Samworth Brothers and Pladis, which makes biscuits for McVities.

Leicester became the initial UK city to be placed back in lockdown on Monday night, after 944 new cases were identified in the last a couple of weeks.