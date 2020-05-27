28 tonnes of Nazi gold could be hidden under a palace in Poland

Twenty eight tons of Nazi gold price greater than £1billion could have been traced to the grounds of a palace in Poland after the situation was talked about in an SS diary.

The stash of gold bars, jewelry and cash is believed to be sitting 200ft down on the backside of a destroyed nicely shaft in the grounds of the Hochberg Palace, close to the town of Wroclaw.

Researchers from the Polish-German Silesian Bridge Foundation, who declare to have acquired the diary final 12 months from a masonic lodge, say the treasure was buried in the ultimate days of the Second World War together with the corpses of a number of witnesses.

Researchers in Poland declare that a diary written by an SS officer who helped conceal Nazi treasure on the finish of the Second World War has revealed one stash is hidden on the backside of a destroyed nicely in the grounds of a palace (pictured, the diary web page in query)

The treasure is claimed to incorporate deposits from the Reichsbank in what was then the German metropolis of Breslau however is now Wroclaw.

It can be mentioned to incorporate valuables from rich locals who handed them over to SS troopers in the area for safekeeping because the Red Army superior in 1945.

If the declare is true, then the treasure could be price as a lot as £1.25billion at right now’s costs.

Roman Furmaniak, head of the inspiration which traced the situation, mentioned he’s going public with the findings in an try and strain the federal government into investigating.

He introduced the diary – which he claims has been authenticated in Germany – to the Polish Ministry of Culture final 12 months, however they’ve but to confirm it.

Planning and financing the dig with out first getting permission from the federal government is proving troublesome.

However, the inspiration says they’ve been given the go-head by the palace’s present homeowners – who’ve arrange a perimeter fence and CCTV safety.

The Silesian Bridge Foundation claims to have been given the diary (left and proper) by a masonic lodge in Germany who saved it for many years after the conflict ended

The 75-year-old diary web page, which begins by giving troopers ID numbers 453 and 219, says: ‘Many because of Mr Grundmann. We met in the palace of the Hochberg household.

‘Dr Grundmann and his folks had already ready in the grounds of the palace a deep nicely.

‘The following was positioned on the backside in crates: jewelry, cash and ingots, many of them had been broken, that they had traces of gunfire.

The diary is allegedly written by Egon Ollenhauer, and officer who helped conceal Nazi treasures at Hitler’s behest

‘After we completed every little thing, the nicely was blown up, stuffed in and lined.

‘Mr Grundmann is a superb organiser. After the supply of these 28 tonnes, the sector gendarmes had been despatched away, their whereabouts ‘May God watch over them’ is unknown.

‘Sealing, masking and securing the location was achieved by an explosion, which was deliberate in the park in line with Dr Grundmann’s plan and sketch.

‘Unfortunately, I solely have the stamp left. After we got here under hearth and took a direct hit we misplaced every little thing.’

Gunther Grundmann was the heritage conservator for the Germans in Lower Silesia earlier than and throughout the conflict.

In 1942, fearful of Allied air raids, he was given the duty of cataloguing the huge artwork holdings of Reich museums, establishments and likewise non-public collections.

By mid-1944, he had hidden the gadgets on his listing in round 74 locations in Lower Silesia.

Mr Furmaniak mentioned: ‘Based on directions I acquired from the Quedlinburgers, I consider I’ve situated the nicely in the grounds of the palace.’

The nicely is believed to be situated in the grounds of the Hochberg Palace (pictured), across the location of the fountain proven in this picture

Researchers say they’re revealing the situation of the treasure in an try and strain the Polish authorities into giving permission for a dig on the website (pictured)

He believes the treasure at Hochberg Palace is one of 11 which can be hidden throughout southern Poland, elements of the Czech Republic and jap Germany.

One cache is claimed to comprise 47 works of artwork thought to have been stolen from collections in France, together with work by Botticelli, Rubens, Cezanne, Carravagio, Monet, Dürer, Raffael and Rembrandt.

And one other stash is claimed to comprise spiritual objects stolen from world wide in an try to search out proof for Hitler’s racist ideology.

Furmaniak claims the diary was written by SS officer Egon Ollenhauer, who offered a hyperlink between SS officers hiding the treasure and rich SS members and their households who owned the property.

The dairy is reputed to assert that Hitler ordered 260 vehicles laden with valuables to be hidden away in the Silesia area because the tide of the Second World War turned towards him.

According to Furmaniak the diary was held for many years by a 1,100-year-old masonic lodge in Saxony-Anhalt earlier than being handed over to Silesian Bridge 10 years in the past.

He mentioned particulars could solely be launched final 12 months after these related to the occasions in the diary had died.