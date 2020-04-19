Michael Cohen writing tell-all book on Trump to be released before election: report

President Donald Trump’s estranged lawyer, Michael Cohen has been purportedly working on a tell-all book scheduled to be released around the November presidential election.

Trump’s biography, that Cohen has been writing and negotiating with publishers from prison will apparently “spill the beans” on the U.S. President.

Having one famously said that he would “take a bullet” for Trump, Cohen is now eating his words, if you will. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes, including lying to Congress, tax fraud, and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments to two women who alleged sex with Trump. The latter denied all allegations, but Cohen testified in court that the payouts were made at the behest of Trump.

“Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a ‘love letter to Trump’ manuscript for a new book that he was pushing,” the president Tweeted in March. “Written and submitted long after Charlottesville and Helsinki, his phony reasons for going rogue. Book is exact (sic) opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie!” Trump further said that Congress “must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen’s new book,” as “heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations, and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited!”

Is this Cohen’s way of getting back at Trump? Definitely, maybe. Trump cannot seem to keep away from the prying eyes of the media, does he? And for all the wrong reasons!

