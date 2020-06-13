27-Year-Old Black Man Killed By Atlanta Police After Being Found Asleep In His Car

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Atlanta police on Friday night when they found him sleeping in a parked car at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations says that police were called to the scene after 10:30 p.m. because Brooks’ car was blocking other drivers. After that he failed a field sobriety test, officers attempted to arrest him.

Investigators say Brooks “resisted” arrest and “a struggle ensued” between him and another officers, where time an officer deployed a Taser:

“Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.”

Video footage (above) captured at the scene shows Brooks engaged in a physical have a problem with the two officers while on a lawn. He seems to grab a Taser in one, breaks free, and runs out of the frame.

An officer, holding what is apparently another Taser, chases after him, accompanied by a second officer. The sound of three gunshots being fired may be heard.

So positively horrible and upsetting.

Brooks was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died after surgery. One APD officer was treated for a sustained injury through the incident, and was later discharged from the hospital. Atlanta police have yet to issue a comment following the incident.

On Saturday morning, the GBI absolutely identified Brooks via an update for their earlier statement, and shared via Twitter that they were aware of witness-captured video footage:

“The GBI is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”

Stacey Abrams, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and House Minority Leader commented on Twitter:

“The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for — but so too should accountability. Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death.”

His death comes after world wide protests over police brutality which have turned violent, including many in Atlanta. At the beginning of the month, six APD officers were charged with utilization of excessive force during one protest. Two of the officers have since been fired by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

We’re sending our love to Rayshard’s family, friends, and nearest and dearest during this incredibly difficult time.