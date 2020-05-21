27 GOP senators ask AG Barr to investigate Planned Parenthood getting PPP funds

The letter comes after “Tucker Carlson Tonight” discovered earlier this week that the Small Business Administration (SBA) is reaching out to the associates that improperly self-certified that they’re eligible for the stimulus money geared toward preserving small companies afloat throughout the pandemic, and asking for the cash again.

“This week, it was publicly reported that at least thirty-seven Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country applied for and received millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans administered by the Small Business Administration,” the Republicans’ letter reads. “These Planned Parenthood entities self-certified eligibility for these loans despite the clear ineligibility under the statutory text of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.”

Co-signers embrace Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The letter cited a press release by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund noting that the SBA may exclude Planned Parenthood from the funding, holding it up as proof that the organizations ought to have recognized they might not legally apply for the cash.

“Based on these statements, it seems clear that Planned Parenthood knew that it was ineligible for the small business loans under the CARES Act long before its affiliates fraudulently self-certified that they were eligible. As you know, fraudulent loan applications can trigger both civil and criminal penalties,” the letter stated.

Organizations with greater than 500 workers aren’t eligible for PPP distributions, Fox News is informed. The Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PFFA) alone has had greater than 600 workers.

A Planned Parenthood affiliate in Metropolitan Washington (PPMW), for instance, will obtain a letter stating that though it self-certified that it was eligible for a $1,328,000 PPP mortgage in accordance with the SBA’s affiliation guidelines, it’ll want to return the cash.

PPMW’s request for cash from the Trump administration got here simply months after the affiliate’s president and CEO, Laura Meyers, promised to flip down federal funds.

McConnell, who was among the many senators to signal the letter asking Barr to investigate Planned Parenthood, slammed the abortion supplier in remarks on the Senate flooring Wednesday.

“And we learned yesterday that the nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, abused this emergency process and grabbed tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money for which they were completely ineligible,” McConnell stated. “This is the organization that fired its new president last year because she was too focused on broader health issues and not sufficiently fixated on abortion above all else.”

McConnell added: “Disrespecting human life is their central mission. And they just took advantage of a national crisis and helped themselves to tens of millions of taxpayer dollars they were clearly forbidden from taking. It goes without saying the money must be sent back immediately.”

The largest single authorities mortgage was a $7.5 million allotment to the Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties in California. One Planned Parenthood affiliate acquired a mortgage however declined it.

