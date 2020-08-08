260 students and 8 teachers quarantined in Georgia school district after first week of school

In declarations published on its site, the Cherokee County School District reported favorable cases in a minimum of 11 students and 2 team member. Students and personnel who had possible direct exposure with a favorable case have actually been informed to quarantine for 2 weeks. The students were from the county’s primary, middle and high schools.

Quarantined students will get online direction while they stay at home, the district stated.

The district went back to in- individual discovering on Monday, August 3. The district’s superintendent,Dr Brian V. Hightower, sent out a letter Friday to the school neighborhood relating to the problem.

“We have students and staff reporting presumptive, pending and positive COVID-19 tests every day, and this will continue as we operate schools during a pandemic,” he stated. “We are working with the Department of Public Health to confirm, contact trace, quarantine and then notify the school community.”

He included that school authorities are taking additional actions for openness, consisting of not just upgrading weekly existing case overalls, however likewise publishing school notification letters and details about each case. “We know we’re under a microscope, as national media follows the reopening of schools across the country,” Hightower composed. “But know that our decisions are not based on what people in New York or Kansas think, nor are we concerned about ” optics” or ” image” — we’re focused on what’s doing best for our community.” Cherokee County lies approximately 20 miles north of Atlanta and …

