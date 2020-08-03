260 employees in Georgia school district have tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed

The scenario in Gwinnett is fluid, GCPS spokesperson Sloan Roach informed CNN in an e-mail Sunday night.

“As of last Thursday, we had approximately 260 employees who had been excluded from work due to a positive case or contact with a case,” Roach stated. “This number is fluid as we continue to have new reports and others who are returning to work,” she included.

The district– which is in the city Atlanta location and is the biggest in the school system in the state– is set to resume with online knowing on August 12.

Despite the high case count and the validated neighborhood spread, some parents held a protest recently requiring that kids be permitted to go back to in- individual knowing. GCSD currently had actually pressed the start go back to August 12, however had given the option for in-person learning up until late July when the choice to just offer virtual knowing was “due to the current Covid-19 situation in our county and the rising numbers of cases in Gwinnett County,” Roach described. Roach did not state if the recently recognized positive cases have altered the district’s resuming strategies. There is currently a reporting and tracing procedure in location along with a procedure for leaving out employees who check positive or enter contact with a validated case, Roach stated. Roach stated since of the tracing procedure the district identified that most of these 260 cases were the outcome of neighborhood spread. “We have people who have called in to report who have not been at school or work,” she …

Read The Full Article