26-year-old surfer killed in California shark attack

A 26-year-old man was murdered in a shark attack while riding Saturday at a beach in Northern California, authorities stated.

The man was attacked at 1:30 p.m. at Manresa State Beach, the California Department of Parks and Recreation stated.

The accident occurred on Sand Dollar Beach about 100 yards of the shore, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.

The victim was found dead on the scene and the closest relative was informed. The types of shark were not known, as indicated by the parks division.

Following the state parks convention, the water 1 mile south and north of the accident area will be shut for five days and won’t be opened again until Thursday, the park officials stated.

Signs cautioning beachgoers about the shark assault are posted on passageways and seashore doors inside a 1-mile span of the occurrence.

Except for water sports, Manresa State Beach is shut from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, which means there is no access during this time.

On different occasions, the beach is available to occupants who can walk or bicycle into the beach, if they keep up the suggested physical separating of six feet or more and follow new guest rules.