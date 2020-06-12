26-year-old Azerbaijani man voluntarily surrenders to Armenian authorities – Armenian News

A resident of Azerbaijan’s Novosaratovka village, Elshan Rasul Oghli Aliyev (born in 1994) was found in Areguni village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province early in the day today, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Sos Hovhannisyan, the mayor of the village of Areguni (Gegharkunik region).

The first person to spot the Azerbaijani man was one of many Areguni village residents.

“He took the Azerbaijani resident to the administrative office. Our conversation took place without translation when i know the Azerbaijani language to some degree because I’ve lived in another of the Armenian-populated villages of Azerbaijan region for many years. Our village resident Nersik Poghosyan also participated in the conversation and he knows Azerbaijani better.

“The Azerbaijani citizen didn’t have any document or a weapon. According to him, he could be Elshan Rasul Oghli Aliyev, born in Kalmykia. His father is Azerbaijani and mother is Ukrainian. His parents divorced when that he was 6 years old. Mother left him and his brother, and so they remained beneath the care of these father who returned to Azerbaijan and gave his children to orphanage. After leaving the orphanage Elshan had a nomadic life, then appeared in Getabek region to shepherd. He lived in poor conditions and decided to leave Azerbaijan. He said he’s long examined the area with a map and decided that the closest and most convenient place is Armenia, therefore he crossed the border. After listening to his story I invited the representatives of the National Security Service of Armenia, and the Azerbaijani citizen who crossed our border was paid to them”, Sos Hovhannisyan said.