26 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 treated at home in Vayots Dzor province – Panorama

17 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province as of June 22, the Governor’s Office reported.

According to the foundation, the active cases are 53 that 27 receive ambulatory treatment, while 26 patients are at home under the monitor of the doctors. To date, 28 citizens have recovered from the disease.

The umber of deaths is 2 with patients being of 77 and 50 years old.

As many as 190 tests have already been performed in the province from March 16 to June 22. 724 citizens have been monitored while being self isolated.