26 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Shirak Province – Panorama

An overall of 55 coronavirus clients are going through treatment at the Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital in Armenia’s Shirak Province as of July23 According to Shirak Governors Office, 54 out of the overall number are Shirak locals. According to the source, 26 new cases were reported on July 22

Since March 1, 6,919 coronavirus tests have actually been carried out at Shirak medical facilities and the local branch of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the source stated.

Some 982 Shirak locals are self- separated as of today, with the infection verified in 306 of them.

422 clients have actually recuperated and released from medical facilities to date, 35 deaths from the infection have actually been reported in the province up until now.