As of 11:00 am on May 4-10, a total of 422,900 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed in Armenia, 412,050 with recovery, and 8623 with death. The data were submitted by the Ministry of Health.

It is mentioned that there are 544 patients at the moment. 11,538 tests were performed in one week, 26 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, 31 citizens recovered, 1 case of death was registered.

The total number of tests reached 3 million 69 thousand 240.