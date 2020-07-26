26” Folding Electric Mountain Bike, Electric Bike with 36V 8Ah Lithium-Ion Battery, Premium Full Suspension and 21 Speed Gears



Product Description

For years, ANCHEER has been not only dedicating to innovation, cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials, but also providing cost effective e-bikes, to satisfy riders’ various needs of transportation and even desire of exploring sports & outdoors life. Just ride freely with ANCHEER!

Main Components & Electric System



Specification:

Wheel Diameter: 26inch

Material: Metal Frame;Aluminum Alloy saddle tube ; Double layer Aluminum Alloy wheel

Net weight: 27kg/60lbs

Load capacity: 150kg

Suspension Type: dual-suspension

Brake Style: Dual-disc-brakes

Number Of Speeds: 21 speed shifter

Front Fork: High-strength carbon steel comfort shock absorption

Pedal: Aluminum Alloy Pedal

Front and rear wheels: Double layer Aluminum Alloy wheel

Mileage range: 25~50KM

Maximum speed: 25km/h

Motor: 250W high speed brushless gear motors

Note: Our model is 6”1′

ANCHEER AN-EB003 Folding Electric Mountain Bike / Road Bike / Men’s Bike / Cyclocross Bike with Lithium-Ion Battery



Classic AN-EB003 electric bike is an all-purpose electric bike built with the latest and most efficient electric charge, advanced lithium ion technology , easy to use and can bring you tons of fun!

Hybrid electric bicycle, to overcome hills of up to 15°,and change the way you ride & sports ,across the city and over the mountains,the road is a sports place, you’ll find the fun of exercise and explore more of the world around !

How do you what the correct stem length/Handbar angle for you and your ANCHEER Ebike is?



Making small changes can bring about noticeable improvements in comfort depending on what you’re trying to achieve !

Put simply, if you want a racy, aggressive and aerodynamic position, a longer stem will provide a more stretched out riding position.

If comfort is your top priority, a shorter stem length will bring the bars closer to the saddle and put you in a more upright position, placing less strain on your back.

You can also adjust handbar angle and it can bring you in comfort better.

8Ah Removable Lithium-ion Battery



The battery is super-secure while riding and easy to remove, it can be charged at any household outlet on or off the bike.

Battery rangeup to 15-30 miles (depends on the weight of the rider, the mode of use, the gradient etc.)

Dual Disc-brake Design

Front and rear disc-brake design, provide strong braking ability.Protect your riding safety.

Meter Operation Instructions

Press the M key for 2 seconds to turn on/off. The default value is level “low”.

Press“+”button to increase pedal assist level from “low” to “high”

Press“-”button to decrease pedal assist level from “high” to”mid”and“low”.

Press“-” button till all the three indicators are off to enter into pure electric mode.

Pro’s Bright LED Headlamp

Travel safely with the Pro’s headlight. Click it on and rely on the ultra-powerful LED light to help you navigate at night or through low-light environments.

Rear suspension

Double shock absorption will absorb any bumps on the way down the trail.

21 speed gears shifter

21-speed professional transmission system. Perfect climbing ability.

Easy to stow

Simply fold its frame and fold its pedals to stow your foldable bike in any compact space or put into your trucks.

COLLAPSIBLE METAL FRAME: This folding ebike ultra lightweight yet strong aluminum for quick folding and easy storage; Double shock absorption. Mechanical front and rear disc-brake design and 21-speed professional transmission system.New!! Have Spare Batteries.

ELECTRIC SYSTEM — Equipped with Removable 8AH lithium-Ion front battery and 250W stable motor, you can reach a range of up to 15-30 miles at toppest speed 15mph per charge. Plenty for a day’s adventure or most trips to travel and back.

ULTRA STRONG WHEELS: 26 inch bead spoke wheels are made of aluminum alloy and anti-slip wear resistant thick tire. Suit for Rainy snowy mountain way and road way.

3 WORKING MODES — Ebike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LED 3-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist power according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle, which is ideal for pulling away from traffic lights. Combining three modes would be a better choice.

SERVICE AVAILABLE — With one-year service for the electric motor, battery and other parts except for frame, no worry about using it. This bicycle arrives 85% assembled. It’s not hard to finish aseembly by yourself. The assembly service on this page is provided and charged by Amazon’s third-party company, if you can’t finish by yourself, click on the “Select Assembly ” button above; choose “Ship to store for assembly and pick up”.