26” Electric Folding Mountain Bike with Removable 36V 8AH Lithium-Ion Battery 250W Motor Electric Bike E-Bike 21 Speed Gear

HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL —- The electric bicycle adopts 100 percent lightweight aluminum alloy collapsible frame,light, strong and designed to last, makes it easy to maneuver.Aluminum Alloy double-walled rims are for greater durability as well as faster ride with less drag. A high- strength front suspension fork can take your riding comfort to the next level.

ENSURE SAFETY —- 26 inch bead spoke wheels are made of aluminum alloy and anti-slip wear resistant thick tire. Suit for Rainy snowy mountain way and road way.The bright LED headlamp and horn is equipped for night riding.

MOTOR& TRANSMISSION SYSTEM —- Front and rear disc brakes fully protect your safety. The front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption, double layer aluminum alloy wheel.21-Speed gear increases hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability.

REMOVABLE LITHIUM BATTERY —- The removable 36V 8AH lithium Ion battery can make you ride up to 15-30 miles at toppest speed 15mph per charge. Plenty for a day’s adventure or most trips to travel and back.The electric folding moutain bike can be charged on or off the frame easily.Equipped with smart lithium battery charger for fast charging (4-6 hrs).

3 WORKING MODES —- Ebike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LED 3-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist power according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle, which is ideal for pulling away from traffic lights. Combining three modes would be a better choice.