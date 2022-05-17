26 cellists from 14 countries – Georgia, Spain, Belgium, Canada, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, Switzerland, Italy, Romania, Mexico, Belarus, Armenia – will take part in the 18th Khachatryan International Competition, which will start on June 6. By the decision of the jury, the latter overcame the pre-election stage and got the right to participate in the first stage of the competition.

The competition will be held in three stages. In the second and third stages, the obligatory program includes the works of Aram Khachaturian.

The first, second and third prize winners will receive cash prizes. There are also a number of special prizes that will be awarded during the award ceremony.

The competition after Khachatryan is organized by “Aram Khachatryan-Competition” cultural foundation with the support of the RA Ministry of Education and Science. The Khachatryan International Competition has been a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC) based in Geneva since 2013. The federation is a prestigious musical family, which, among other high-profile competitions, hosts the Queen Elizabeth Competition, the Montreal International Music Competition, the Tchaikovsky International Competition, etc.

Aram Khachaturian-Competition Cultural Foundation