26″ 250W Cargo Electric Bicycle 6-Gear Speed Sporting Ebike 36V10A Lithium Battery -Class AAA(Black)

NAKTO 26″ 250W Cargo-Electric Bicycle 6 Speed E-Bike with Removeable 36V Lithium Battery Aadult/Young Adult-Men

(Note: Recently, Some competitor use illegal activity to copy our website and our ebikes, some buyers are deceived and loss their money. We have taken legal action for these issues. To ensure the Quality for NAKTO/SPARK Ebike, please order by “NAKTO Official Shop”. And we are the only official seller and not responsible for after sell service purchased from other seller)

Brand:NAKTO

Product：Camel

Size：26inch

Frame:Iron frame+ Aluminum Alloy hub

Motor：250W Brushless

Battery：36V10Ah Lithium Battery

Derailieur：SHIMANO 6-Speed-Gears

Charging time：4-6 hours

Max speed：25Miles/hour

Max loading：250Lbs

Range：28-36 miles with pedal assist

Brake：Front V brake,rear expansion brake

Front fork:Suspension fork

NW/GW：57Lbs/60Lbs(with battery)

Packing size：56*10*30Inches

NAKTO ELECTRIC BICYCLE are making this Green Energy NAKTO Electric Bikes for saving the enviroment and bringing convience and fun to our friends! Nakto sell direct to the consumers in order to give you the best price that everyone can afford. “Having Fun Riding for Everyone!” is our faith. Let’s walk out to the nature, take your nakto E-bikes and have fun!

【GERMAN DESIGN & MADE FOR HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL】NAKTO E-bike are designed by German Famous Designer, Design philosophize making this Green Energy NAKTO Electric Bikes for saving the environment and bringing convience and fun to our friends. Electric bikes adopts High-strength Carbon Steel Frame, the front fork is made of High-strength Carbon Steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption.

【STRONG MOTOR & LED DISPLAY】250W Famous AOMO Brushless High-speed Waterproof Motor, easily increase MAX Speed can up to 25MPH, Ride ranger 20-30Mile per charging, 30-40Mile per charging with pedal assist.LED turntable instrument, simplify operation button, make your riding operations easier and convenient. NAKTO adult electric bicycles front high-brightness night light, with taillight design, give you a safe driving environment at night.

【3-WORKING MODES & BRAND BATTERY】Pedal,Pedal Assist & Throttle Power,Combining 3 modes would be a better choice,Selectable pedal assist or twist the “variable speed throttle” for hours of enjoyment.Famous Brand 36V10AH Removable Water-Proof Lithium battery,Cycle charging can up to 1500.

【US FACTORY SHIPMENT & ASSEMBLE】NAKTO is in California,USA. All shipment is delivery to customer from California Warehouse, Faster shipment delivery is 2-4 days.Amazon offers free assembly for orders that sell for $500 or more, but it’s not the seller’s business, if the assembly shop has caused you trouble, please ask amazon or the assembly shop for help or a claim.In addition,the bike is 95% preassembled, the assembly is very simple, we also have corresponding guidance video, you can email us.

【7x24H ON-LINE SERVICE & 100% 1 YEAR WARRANTY】NAKTO Provide 7X24 Hour ON-line Service, NAKTO Team will resolve your trouble if customer have any problem. NAKTO Electric Bikes parts are free for the customers during the quality assurance period, NAKTO Provide best Purchase Experience and Best NAKTO E-bikes Ride Experience!