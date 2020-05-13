25m more left their home last week as COVID lockdowns ease

About 25 million more Americans left their homes on average last week across the country as the majority of states relax coronavirus virus lockdown measures.

The number of people staying home decreased across much of the US last week compared to the previous six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, phone data compiled by Cuebiq found.

In some places, the number of people staying home dropped by 11 percent, according to a New York Times analysis of the data.

The data shows that, on average, about 36 percent of people – or 119 million Americans – stayed home last week.

It is a 7.7 percent decrease from mid-April during the peak period for the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders.

On average, nearly 44 percent – or 144 million Americans – were staying home in the weeks between March 20 and April 30.

The majority of states put stay-at-home orders into effect around March 20 and the first states started lifting them by April 30.

In comparison, the average pre-pandemic stay-at-home levels were at about 20 percent, or 68 million Americans.

The increase in the number of people leaving their homes comes as infections across the US surpassed 1.4 million with more than 83,000 deaths.

The data, which came from about 15 million smartphones nationwide, showed an increase in the average number of people leaving their homes even in states like New York and New Jersey where strict stay-at-home orders are still in place.

New York has the highest percentage of people remaining home across the country.

Across the state, where 22,000 people have died and 338,000 have been infected, about eight percent more left their homes last week. On average, about 46 percent of people were still staying home compared to the 54 percent at the pandemic’s peak.

New Jersey, which has 140,000 infections and 9,000 deaths, saw an average increase of 8.3 percent of people leaving their homes in a week with about 45 percent still staying home.

Michigan saw the biggest drop – 11 percent – in the number of people staying home last week despite stay-at-home orders still being in place. About 30 percent still stayed home last week compared to the 50 percent at the peak of the pandemic.

The majority of states have now lifted stay-at-home orders put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

The states with the least amount of people staying home are Mississippi and Alabama.

In Mississippi, which has 10,000 cases and 465 deaths, the average number of people staying home last week was 26 percent – a drop of 7.7 percent.

Alabama saw the number of people staying home drop by 8.2 percent.

In Georgia, the number of people staying home dropped by 8.5 percent last week. The state, which has 35,000 infections and 1,400 deaths, aggressively started reopening last month. About 32 percent of residents stayed home last week compared to the 40 percent at the peak.

Indiana, which lifted its stay-at-home order on May 4, saw the biggest decline with the numbers of people remaining home dropping by nine percent in a week.

Colorado, which reopened in late April, had about 37 percent of residents staying home last week – a drop of about 9.2 percent.

While Americans are spending the majority of their time at home, separate data compiled by SafeGraph shows that when they do venture outside they’re predominantly visiting just parks, supermarkets and pharmacies.

Data specific to foot traffic shows that while there was a steep decline in mid-March when stay-at-home orders went into effect, there has since been a spike in visits to certain stores like Home Depot.

Visits to other stores like McDonald’s, Walmart and Target are now slowly increasing to levels not seen since before the outbreak in March.

Following an immediate drop off in early March, visits to general merchandise stores, supermarkets, counter service restaurants and coffee and snack bars are now increasing again.

The data shows that people are still steering clear of movie theaters, airports, bars and shopping malls.

Visits to sit down restaurants have increased slightly, which coincides with some states allowing them to reopen with restrictions.

Mobile data compiled by Google for each state also shows that while people are still spending most of the time at home, visits to parks has spiked considerably since infections started to rise.

The most recent data shows visits to workplaces remain low across the country, down 44 percent, and visits to public transports hubs are down 42 percent.

Meanwhile, visits to parks has increased 21 percent across the country.

It comes as Dr Anthony Fauci warned Congress on Tuesday that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate panel on Tuesday that the virus epidemic is not yet under control in areas of the nation.

‘I think we’re going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have by any means total control of this outbreak,’ Fauci said during hours of testimony.

He urged states to follow health experts’ recommendations to wait for signs including a declining number of new infections before reopening.

Trump, who previously made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for his November re-election, has been encouraging states to end weeks-long closures and reopen businesses that had been deemed non-essential amid the pandemic.

Fauci noted a slowing in the growth of cases in hotspots such as New York, even as other areas of the country were seeing spikes.

A revised forecast model relied on by the White House is now projecting 147,000 Americans could die by August – an increase of 10,000 on projections from just two days ago – due to the easing of social distancing measures.

The latest forecast from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reflects changes in testing and mobility and social distancing measures being lifted.

The institute’s director, Dr Christopher Murray, said on Tuesday that the US was ‘speeding towards relaxing social distancing’ and leaving the country on an ‘unfortunate trajectory’ as the majority of states ease their stay-at-home orders.

‘When we started off making projections, we had assumed that all the states were going to sort of follow the New Zealand model, which is to keep social distancing in place until transmission gets to a very low level,’ Dr Murray told CNN.

‘We’re not doing that. We’re speeding towards relaxing social distancing. People are getting the message, they’re getting out.’

‘And I think we’ll see the numbers go up unless we see the benefits of people being cautious, wearing masks – and capacities to test, contact trace and isolate go up faster than we think they may.’

Here is a breakdown of where each state is with current lockdown measures, total number of cases and deaths and mobile data tracking movements:

Partially reopening

Alabama

Cases: 10,564 – Deaths: 445

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state had lifted a stay-home order and replaced it with a ‘safer-at-home order’ effective from April 30. People are encouraged, but are no longer required, to stay home. The updated order expires May 15.

Alabama’s employers and retail stores are allowed to reopen from April 30 at a reduced 50 percent capacity. Beaches will reopen but residents have to adhere to social distancing, including not gathering in groups of 10 or more.

High risk business including theaters, night clubs, fitness centers, barber shops, hair and nail salons will remain closed. Bars and restaurants can only have takeaway or curbside pickup.

Alaska

Cases: 383 – Deaths: 10

Starting April 24, officials in Alaska allowed dine-in service at restaurants and reopening of retailers, personal care services and other businesses, with limitations.

Under the new rules, restaurants will reopen but are limited to 25 percent capacity and there must be 10 feet between tables and only family members can be seated at the same table.

Salons in Alaska may only accept customers by appointment.

The state in April decided there would be no in-person classes for K-12 students for the rest of the academic year.

Arizona

Cases 12,179 – Deaths 594

Small retailers reopened May 4 with curbside, delivery or appointment-based services.

They can welcome customers inside with social distancing starting May 8.

Gov. Doug Ducey otherwise extended his stay-home order until May 15.

He’s working with restaurants on how to eventually reopen dining rooms safely, but there’s no set timetable.

Arkansas

Cases: 4,164 – Deaths: 95

The state is one of the few that did not issue a state-wide stay-at-home order but did place some restrictions on businesses to slow the spread.

As the state reopens, restaurants can open for limited dine-in services from May 1 but can only operate at a third of its normal capacity.

Gyms and indoor recreational facilities can resume operations from April 30. Restrictions can lift on hair salons and barber shops on May 1.

State parks can reopen from May 1.

California

Cases: 71,082 – Deaths: 2,882

As the state reopens, there is still an indefinite stay-at-home order and gatherings in a single room or place are prohibited.

Some businesses in the state will receive permission to reopen as early May 8. Clothing stores, sporting goods, florists and other retailers to resume operations with curbside pickup.

Nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operations or remote work. Dining in at restaurants and office reopenings are still prohibited.

Essential surgeries are now being allowed in California.

Six counties in the Bay Area, including San Francisco, have extended its shelter-in-place order until mid-May but will allow construction to restart. Three Northern California counties have already reopened in defiance of state orders.

Colorado

Cases 20,157 – Deaths 1,010

The state was among the first to lift restrictions with elective surgeries and retail curbside delivery beginning on April 27. Hair salons, dental offices and tattoo shops could also reopen that date with restrictions.

Other retail was allowed to reopen from May 4 with social distancing restrictions. Large workplaces could reopen on May 4 at 50% capacity.

Restaurants and bars are still limited to takeout only.

The state’s stay-at-home order expired April 26 but residents are still urged to stay home where possible.

Florida

Cases: 42,404 – Deaths: 1,827

The state started reopen some businesses on May 4 except for in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Restaurants can now offer outdoor seating six-feet between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity.

Retail can operate at 25% capacity.

Bars, gyms, movie theaters and personal services – like hair salons – are to remain closed.

Some beaches and parks reopened from April 17 if it could be done safely.

Georgia

Cases: 35,402 – Deaths: 1,504

Georgia is continuing on its aggressive course to reopening after the statewide shelter-at-home order expired.

Gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors started reopening from April 24 as long as owners followed strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements.

Elective medical procedures can also resume. Movie theaters may resume selling tickets and restaurants limited to takeout orders can return to limited dine-in service from April 27.

At-risk people are urged to remain home until May 13.

Bars, live performance venues and amusement parks will remain closed. Religious institutions are still urged to hold drive-thru or online services for now.

Idaho

Cases: 2,293 – Deaths: 69

As the state starts reopening, some business are allowed to offer curbside pick up, drive in and drive thru services.

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only.

Child-care centers were able to reopen May 1 under the first phase of the reopening plan. Churches can reopen, with distancing and sanitation rules. Bars, gyms, salons, movie theaters and sporting venues remain closed.

Illinois

Cases: 83,021 – Deaths: 3,601

The state’s stay-at-home order is currently in place until at least May 30, which includes school and nonessential business closures.

From May 1, nonessential businesses could fill phone and online orders.

Some nonelective surgeries may resume, and many state parks are open for hiking and fishing. Face-coverings are mandatory for public places where social distance can´t be maintained.

Iowa

Cases: 13,289 – Deaths: 306

After loosening business restrictions across most counties, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said that virus trends will dictate how soon she does the same in remaining counties, which include urban areas.

Iowa is among the states that had no stay-at-home order but some restrictions were imposed to stop the spread.

From May 1, restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity but no more than six people at one table.

Malls, fitness centers, libraries and retail stores can open at 50 percent capacity.

Horse and dog racing tracks can reopen with no spectators.

All other businesses remain closed through May 15.

Indiana

Cases: 25,473 – Deaths: 1,619

The stay-home order was lifted May 4 for most of the state, while Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb allowed more manufacturers and retailers to reopen.

In-person restaurant dining and hair salons remain closed for another week.

Gyms, movie theaters, bars and casinos remain closed until at least late May.

Holcomb says he hopes to restart nearly all activities by July 4.

Kentucky

Cases: 6,853 – Deaths: 321

Kentucky has no stay-at-home order but anyone going out in public will have to wear a mask from May 11.

Dentists, chiropractors, optometrists were allowed to start taking non-urgent patients from April 27. Prior to that, those services were only allowed to take urgent appointments.

Outpatient/ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures can begin May 7. Elective and non-urgent procedures can resume at 50 percent capacity from May 13.

Manufacturing, construction, car dealerships and professional services can start May 11 at 50% capacity.

Retail and houses of worship can begin May 20. Barber shops and salons can reopen from May 25.

Restaurants and bars can likely reopen for dining in June.

Louisiana

Cases: 32,662 – Deaths: 2,381

At the beginning of the outbreak, Louisiana was expected to becoming an emerging hotspot given its sudden increase in infections and deaths.

As the state slowly lifts its strict lockdown measures, bars and restaurants are limited to take-out only but from May 1 they will be allowed to let customers eat in outdoor areas as long as there’s no table service.

Malls can also start operating curbside retail from May 1.

The state’s stay-at-home order has been extended until May 15 and there’s a 10 person limit on gatherings.

Maine

Cases: 1,515 – Deaths: 66

With a safer-at-home order lasting through May, restrictions were lifted May 1 on golf courses, many state parks and visits to dentists, barbers and hairdressers.

Restrictions are set to lift for restaurants, lodging and camping June 1.

Michigan

Cases: 48,021 – Deaths: 4,674

Gov Gretchen Whitmer has extended the stay-at-home order until May 28.

Garden stores, nurseries, lawn-care, pest-control and landscaping operations were allowed to resume business from April 24.

The construction industry can return to work on May 7, while manufacturing industry can restart on May 11.

Nonessential businesses are still limited to minimum operations or remote work. Retailers that do not sell necessary supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only.

Minnesota

Cases: 12,917 – Deaths: 638

In terms of reopening, only businesses that don’t interact with the public can reopen from April 27.

It includes those in industrial, manufacturing and office settings. Retail stores must remain closed.

The state’s stay-at-home order still runs through to at least May 3.

Entertainment and performance venues remain closed and bars and restaurants are limited to take-out only.

Mississippi

Cases: 10,090 – Deaths: 465

In Mississippi, retail stores, including those in strip malls and shopping centers, are now allowed to reopen on April 27 if they reduce their customer capacity by 50 percent at any given time.

Businesses that can’t avoid person-to-person contact, including gyms, cinemas and salons, are to remain closed.

Elective medical and dental procedures are now allowed.

The state’s stay at home order has been extended until at least May 11.

Missouri

Cases: 10,309 – Deaths: 531

From May 4, all businesses will be allowed to reopen and social events can resume as long as residents and business owners continue social distancing and limit capacity.

Local governments can impose stricter limitations if their officials believe it is necessary.

Kansas City’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to continue through May 15.

Montana

Cases: 462 – Deaths: 16

In terms of reopening, churches resumed services on April 27.

Starting May 4, restaurants and bars can start providing some dine-in services.

Schools have the option to return to in-classroom instruction May 7.

Visitors from out of state still must self-quarantine for 14 day.

Nebraska

Cases: 8,692 – Deaths: 103

Nebraska doesn’t have a stay-at-home order.

From May 4, people can dine-in at restaurants but they must remain six feet apart and everyone must wear masks.

Bars are still limited to take-out only.

Hair salons, tattoo parlors and strip clubs closed through May 31.

There’s a 10 person limit on gatherings.

Nevada

Cases: 6,495 – Deaths: 321

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak extended a stay-at-home order until May 15 and says he may allow the reopening, on that date or sooner, of many nonessential businesses.

But he said bars, casinos and shopping malls would likely stay shuttered.

Sisolak is still deciding whether he will allow restaurants, barber shops and salons to reopen in mid-May with other businesses.

New Hampshire

Cases: 3,239 – Deaths: 142

New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order is extended until May 31.

Drive-in theaters, golf courses and hair salons will be allowed to start up again from May 11 with strict social distancing.

Restaurants that have outdoor seating can reopen from May 18 if tables can be spaced six feet apart.

Campgrounds, manufacturing services and state parks can open immediately if they follow the guidelines.

North Dakota

Cases: 1,647 – Deaths: 40

North Dakota has no stay-at-home order.

Bars and restaurants, recreational facilities, health clubs and athletic facilities, salons, and tattoo studios can reopen from May 1 with social distancing measures.

Movie theaters must limit admittance to 20% capacity.

Ohio

Cases: 25,721 – Deaths: 1,483

Non-essential surgeries that don’t require an overnight hospital stay will start May 1.

Manufacturing, distribution and construction sectors will reopen May 4, following by consumer retail and services on May 12.

Companies will need to require employees and customers to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Oklahoma

Cases: 4,858 – Deaths: 278

Some businesses that were closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus were allowed to reopen from April 24 and others can reopen within 10 days.

Barbershops, hair and nail salons, pet groomers and spas were allowed to reopen from April 24. The move is contingent on businesses practicing social distancing, and employees and customers must wear masks if they are within six feet of each other.

Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and places of worship can reopen May 1. Nurseries tied to places of worship will remain closed.

South Carolina

Cases: 7,927 – Deaths: 355

Department stores, sporting goods stores and flea markets are among the businesses allowed to reopen in parts of the state from April 20.

Other stores selling furniture, books, music, flowers, clothing and accessories can also reopen. The businesses are allowed to open at 20 percent capacity, or five people per 1,000 square feet.

Beaches are also allowed to reopen April 21.

South Dakota

Cases: 3,732 – Deaths: 39

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem didn’t order any severe restrictions, instead asking people to observe social distancing and avoid groups larger than 10.

Still, Noem last week issued a ‘Back to Normal’ plan that advised businesses to open doors while taking precautions to keep people spread apart.

Tennessee

Cases: 16,111 – Deaths: 266

Businesses in most counties can reopen as early as April 27.

Retail stores, which can reopen from April 29, and restaurants will operate with a 50 percent customer capacity. Many of Tennessee’s 56 parks will open on Friday.

Businesses can expect temperature checks, enforced mask wearing and social distancing.

Large cities including Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville can decide on their own when to reopen.

Texas

Cases 41,760 – Deaths 1,151

Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen at a 25 percent reduced capacity from May 1.

State parks reopened on April 20 but people must wear face coverings and masks and adhere to social distancing. People also cannot visit in groups of five or more.

Hospitals could resumed surgeries on April 22 that had been postponed by coronavirus.

Schools and universities will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Utah

Cases: 6,432 – Deaths: 73

There is no stay-at-home order but some restrictions were enforced. Restaurants can allow customers dine in again with precautions from May 1.

Gyms and personal services including hair salons can reopen May 1.

Vermont

Cases: 929 – Deaths: 53

A stay-at-home order for the state runs through May 15.

Construction, home appraisers, property management and municipal clerks can reopen from April 27 with a maximum of five workers.

Farmers markets can operate from May 1.

Outdoor retail space can allow in-person shopping with a max of 10 people.

West Virginia

Cases: 1,398 – Deaths: 58

Elective surgeries can resume from April 30.

Small businesses with less than 10 employees can reopen next week, including hair and nail salons, barber shops and pet grooming.

There is an indefinite stay-at-home order.

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only.

Wisconsin

Cases: 10,611 – Deaths: 418

The stay-at-home order has been extended to May 26.

Nonessential businesses and public libraries can have curbside pickup and delivery.

Groomers, engine repair shops are allowed to do curbside drops offs.

Golf courses are open.

Some state parks will reopen from May 1.

Not reopening

Connecticut

Cases: 34,333 – Deaths: 3,041

There’s a stay-at-home order in the state that runs through May 20.

Five person limit on social gatherings, 50-person limit for religious services.

Non-essential businesses must suspend all in-person operations and bars and restaurants are limited to take-out only.

Out-of-state visitors strongly urged to self-quarantine.

If the state meets certain criteria by May 20, including 14 days of downward infections, increased testing availability and sufficient contact tracing methods, it will forge ahead with partial reopening.

If that criteria is met, restaurants with outdoor seating, offices, hair and nail salons and outdoor museums and zoos will be allowed to reopen.

Delaware

Cases: 6,952 – Deaths: 247

Stay-at-home order through May 15.

10 person limit on gatherings.

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work.

Visitors from out of state who aren’t just passing through must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only.

Hawaii

Cases: 635 – Deaths: 17

Hawaii appears to have limited the spread of the virus throughout the duration of the pandemic. It could be a result of the island state forcing visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days. Infections peaked early in the pandemic but have declined drastically since then.

The state’s stay-at-home order has been extended until May 31.

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Kansas

Cases: 7,385 – Deaths: 185

The state’s stay-at-home order ran until May 3.

10 person limit on gatherings – exempting funerals and religious services with social distancing

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Residents who traveled to California, Florida, New York or Washington state after March 14, or visited Illinois or New Jersey after March 22, must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only.

Maryland

Cases: 34,812 – Deaths: 1,809

Indefinite stay-at-home order

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Massachusetts

Cases: 79,322 – Deaths: 5,141

Non-essential businesses closed through May 4

10 person limit on gatherings

Visitors from out of state advised to self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

New Jersey

Cases: 141,560 – Deaths: 9,714

Hard hit New Jersey appears to have almost stopped the spread of the virus. Infections peaked in early April but have been declining since then.

The state has strict lockdown measures and an indefinite stay-at-home order

There’s a 10 person limit on gatherings, nonessential retail businesses must close bricks-and-mortar premises. Recreational and entertainment businesses are also closed.

Bars and restaurants are limited to take-out only.

New Mexico

Cases: 5,212 – Deaths: 219

New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the stay-home order until May 15 but has begun modest moves to reduce business restrictions, recently allowing curbside and delivery operations for nonessential businesses, opening golf courses and some state parks, and allowing firearm sales by appointment.

New York

Cases: 338,485 – Deaths: 22,011

New York is among the few states to have stopped the spread of the coronavirus, according to the data. Infections have been on a downward trend in recent days.

The state has among the strictest lockdown measures with the stay-at-home order running through May 15.

After that, while New York City is the epicenter of the US outbreak, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed letting some less-affected upstate regions begin phased reopening once they’ve met criteria key virus markers. Some upstate hospitals have been allowed to resume elective surgeries but must maintain a certain threshold of open beds for emergencies. Schools are closed through the academic year.

North Carolina

Cases 15,950 – Deaths 616

North Carolina is among the states that appear to have slowed the spread of the virus. Infections have been on rise the rose in the Southern state since the pandemic broke out.

The stay-home order, including business restrictions, remains until May 8, after which Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hopes to begin a phased reopening.

He said that decisions on the pace of reopening depend on key metrics including trends in positive cases and hospitalizations.

Oregon

Cases: 3,358 – Deaths: 130

Gov. Kate Brown says some rural counties where there are almost no cases can begin reopening slowly starting May 15 if certain conditions have been met.

Medical facilities in Oregon were allowed to resume providing nonurgent medical care starting May 1.

Pennsylvania

Cases: 62,101 – Deaths: 4,094

Golf courses, marinas and private campgrounds can reopen. Construction work can resume.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf plans to lift his stay-at-home order on May 8, reopen many retailers and ease other restrictions in the least-affected parts of the state.

Wolf says the shutdown can be loosened in a county or region once virus trends hit key benchmarks.

Rhode Island

Cases: 11.835 – Deaths: 462

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has consistently said she hopes to lift the state´s stay-at-home order May 8 to begin a phased restart of the economy.

The first phase includes opening some state parks or beaches, allowing hospitals to perform elective procedures and other easing of restrictions, all with social distancing.

Virginia

Cases 26,746 – Deaths 928

Gov. Ralph Northam hopes to let more businesses reopen by the end of next week.

Northam’s announcement extended by a week an executive order that closed businesses.

The order initially was set to expire Friday. It now expires May 15.

Washington

Cases 17,997 – Deaths 966

Gov. Jay Inslee has already eased some restrictions, including allowing day use of state parks.

Outdoor recreation such as fishing and golfing will be allowed from this week.

The Democratic governor also announced the state´s stay-at-home order will be extended through at least May 31.

That will be followed with a four-stage process of lifting restrictions, starting with allowing retail curbside pickup, automobile sales and car washes by mid-May.