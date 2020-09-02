250 doctors and nurses to watch Italian GP at Monza

Since the postponed start to the 2020 Formula 1 season in Austria at the start of July, all F1 races have actually been run behind closed doors with no viewers as part of the stringent occasion procedures.

Plans remain in location for close to 3,000 fans to participate in the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello next week, which will be the very first occasion where tickets are offered for purchase. But it has actually been exposed that numerous fans will remain in the grandstands at Monza this weekend as a token of thanks to the doctors and nurses who contributed in the battle versus COVID-19.

Read Also:

Italy was among the hardest-hit nations in Europe in the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an approximated 35,000 deaths given that the break out started. The 250 frontline employees will be visitors of the Automobile Club d’Italia, which is the promoter of the Italian Grand Prix.

“Like all the other races run so far this year, the Italian Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors and therefore there will be no traditional track invasion by the fans at the end of the race,” specified Ferrari in its pre-race sneak peek.

“However, there will be 250 extremely unique individuals in the grandstands, socially distanced naturally: doctors and nurses will be visitors at the track, as a symbolic honour for their nerve, inner voice and selflessness as front …