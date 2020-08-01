25 Remote Teaching Tips To Engage Students In Distance Learning

by Terry Heick

As remote teaching and learning become more common–if not the standard in many places over the next six months–I thought it might be useful to offer some remote teaching tips to engage students in distance learning.

As with all content, how useful and relevant any of these are depends on your context–experience, grade level, need, priorities and strengths as a teacher, etc. Some are possibly too general to help (e.g., ‘Simplify’), but hopefully out of the 25 remote teaching tips below, one or two might stick and make your planning a little easier–and more engaging for students.

1. Start with students

Consider their lives. Their day. Their well-being. I wrote some about this recently:

“You can also argue that this isn’t your job–and it’s certainly true that considering the well-being of every student your responsibility is a fast-track way to see some of the warning signs of teacher burnout. You may also know that the majority of your students are fine and the ones who may not be are almost impossible to help and that makes it hard sometimes. But when the opportunity presents…