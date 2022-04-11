The Council of the National Assembly chaired by Alen Simonyan convened a sitting on April 11.

The members of the Council discussed և approved the draft agendas of the regular sittings to be convened on April 12 on making additions to the agenda of the third session of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation.

The sequence of discussion of the agenda items of the regular sittings has also been defined.

25 issues will be included in the draft agenda of the regular sittings of the National Assembly to be convened on April 12.