25 cities across 16 states have now imposed curfews

More than 80% of individuals booked into jail in Minneapolis on riot and different probably riot-related costs over the previous two days are from Minnesota, in line with a CNN evaluation of information from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s workplace.

Officials had earlier claimed that almost all protesters got here from out of state.

Of the 51 individuals who have been booked into jail in Hennepin County between midday Thursday and midday Saturday on riot, illegal meeting, housebreaking or harm to property costs, 43 had an deal with listed in Minnesota.

Those costs amounted for greater than half of the whole jail bookings over the 48-hour interval. Three of the arrestees have been listed as Illinois residents, whereas others have been from Alaska, Florida, Michigan and Missouri, and one had no deal with out there.

It’s not doable from the info to say for positive that the fees have been linked to the protests. And the info solely covers folks booked into jail, not essentially all arrests. Hennepin County contains Minneapolis, however not St. Paul.

Local information channel KARE 11 had previously reported that almost all arrestees got here from out of state.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated Saturday that protesters “are coming in largely from outside of the city, from outside of the region, to prey on everything we have built over the last several decades.”

And Gov. Tim Walz had advised that 80% of protesters have been from out of state, however didn’t present information at a Saturday night press convention to help that determine. He stated a number of the data got here from “human intel” and he spoke of “other data points,” however didn’t present particulars. “We’ll see tonight, whether it’s right or wrong,” he stated.

St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter stated Saturday morning that “every single person we arrested last night, I’m told, was from out of state,” however retracted that declare on Saturday night, saying he “takes full responsibility” for the error.