24V 2A New XLR Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Go-Go Elite Traveller Plus HD US, Ezip Mountain Trailz, Jazzy Power Chair

Jasyson
*Packing Contents :
1X Scooter Charge

Product Specifications :

  • Outlet : 3-plug.
  • Output :24V, DC/2A/48W
  • Input :AC AC 100-240V 50/60Hz; Output: DC 24V 2A, faster charge than 24V/1A, 24V/1.5A, 24V/1.8A.
  • Interface : Male 3-Pin XLR Connector(please check it)
  • Indication Light to show you if the battery is fully charged or not

* Compatible Models

  • Bladez XTR SE
  • Bladez XTR Street
  • Bladez XTR Street II
  • Bladez XTR Comp
  • Bladez XTR Comp II

Currie e-ride

  • Currie PHAT FLYER SE
  • Currie PHAT PHANTOM

GT ASTEROID

  • GT GT200
  • GT GT250
  • GT GT300
  • GT GT350
  • GT GT500
  • GT KOBRA.08
  • GT mini-e
  • GT SHOCKWAVE
  • GT TRAILZ
  • GT TSUNAMI

IZIP CHOPPER
IZIP I250,ZIP I300,IZIP I350,IZIP I500

  • LASHOUT 400W
  • LASHOUT 600W
  • LASHOUT Electric Bike

Mongoose IMPACT

  • Mongoose M150
  • Mongoose M200
  • Mongoose M250
  • Mongoose M300
  • Mongoose M350
  • Mongoose M500
  • Mongoose COSMIC
  • Mongoose FUSION
  • Mongoose HORNET FS
  • Mongoose mini-e
  • Mongoose ROCKET FS
  • Mongoose Z350

Pride Mobility (EA1065 replacement)

  • Schwinn F-18,Schwinn FLY FS,Schwinn mini-e,Schwinn MISSILE FS
  • Schwinn NEW FRONTIER,
  • Schwinn S150 ,Schwinn S180,Schwinn S200,Schwinn S250,
  • Schwinn S300,Schwinn S350,Schwinn S500,Schwinn X-CEL,Schwinn Zone 5
  • Shoprider mobility scooters

Shoprider Scootie
IZIP CHOPPER I250 I300 I500 electric Scooter

Also Suitable for most other electric scooters with 24-volt Electro Drive propulsion system
Brand New Replacement Product, works as genuine parts, 100% OEM Compatible!
Input: AC 100-240V 50/60Hz; Output: DC 24V 2A, faster charge than 24V/1A, 24V/1.5A, 24V/1.8A.
Short Circuit Protection fits widely : LED Display Green: Charged OK, Red: Charging. 5ft US Power cord included.
Well-known compatibility with: eZip Mountain Trailz/eZip Trailz Men’s/eZip Trailz Women’s/eZip 4.0/eZip 400/eZip 500/eZip 750 /eZip 900.
Note: To reduce the risk of fire or burns, do not disassemble, crush, puncture, short external contacts, or dispose of in fire or water.

