24V 2A New XLR Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Go-Go Elite Traveller Plus HD US, Ezip Mountain Trailz, Jazzy Power Chair



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 03:05:26 UTC – Details)



*Packing Contents :

1X Scooter Charge

Product Specifications :

Outlet : 3-plug.

Output :24V, DC/2A/48W

Input :AC AC 100-240V 50/60Hz; Output: DC 24V 2A, faster charge than 24V/1A, 24V/1.5A, 24V/1.8A.

Interface : Male 3-Pin XLR Connector(please check it)

Indication Light to show you if the battery is fully charged or not

* Compatible Models

Bladez XTR SE

Bladez XTR Street

Bladez XTR Street II

Bladez XTR Comp

Bladez XTR Comp II

Currie e-ride

Currie PHAT FLYER SE

Currie PHAT PHANTOM

GT ASTEROID

GT GT200

GT GT250

GT GT300

GT GT350

GT GT500

GT KOBRA.08

GT mini-e

GT SHOCKWAVE

GT TRAILZ

GT TSUNAMI

IZIP CHOPPER

IZIP I250,ZIP I300,IZIP I350,IZIP I500

LASHOUT 400W

LASHOUT 600W

LASHOUT Electric Bike

Mongoose IMPACT

Mongoose M150

Mongoose M200

Mongoose M250

Mongoose M300

Mongoose M350

Mongoose M500

Mongoose COSMIC

Mongoose FUSION

Mongoose HORNET FS

Mongoose mini-e

Mongoose ROCKET FS

Mongoose Z350

Pride Mobility (EA1065 replacement)

Schwinn F-18,Schwinn FLY FS,Schwinn mini-e,Schwinn MISSILE FS

Schwinn NEW FRONTIER,

Schwinn S150 ,Schwinn S180,Schwinn S200,Schwinn S250,

Schwinn S300,Schwinn S350,Schwinn S500,Schwinn X-CEL,Schwinn Zone 5

Shoprider mobility scooters

Shoprider Scootie

IZIP CHOPPER I250 I300 I500 electric Scooter

Also Suitable for most other electric scooters with 24-volt Electro Drive propulsion system

Brand New Replacement Product, works as genuine parts, 100% OEM Compatible!

Short Circuit Protection fits widely : LED Display Green: Charged OK, Red: Charging. 5ft US Power cord included.

Well-known compatibility with: eZip Mountain Trailz/eZip Trailz Men’s/eZip Trailz Women’s/eZip 4.0/eZip 400/eZip 500/eZip 750 /eZip 900.

Note: To reduce the risk of fire or burns, do not disassemble, crush, puncture, short external contacts, or dispose of in fire or water.