24MP Camera Digital Camera HD Mini Point and Shoot Camera 2.4 Inch TFT LCD Video Camera Vlogging Camera Compact and Portable Selfie Camera

★Warm Tips★

✔Please read the user manual carefully before use the digital camera.

✔Before first time using this digital camera, please charge the battery.

✔Support San Disk’s Samsung Kingstown SD Card Class 6 above SD Card up to 128 GB. ✔Please format the micro SD card before use the camera(the micro SD card is not included in the package).

★Specification:★

Size of the product: 95*58*22mm(3.7*2.3*0.9in)

Size of the monitor: TFT 2.4inch IPS

Sensor: maximum 24Mega Pixels

Lense:Fixed focus lens

Focusing range: 0.5m- infinite

Micro:10CM

Zoom: 3x digital zoom

Image Size: Format:JGP Definiton：5M,8M,12M,18M,24M

Video: Format:AVI 1080P 720P 720P Frame rate:30fps

Capture Mode: Off, 2second,5 second,10secon、Continue Shot

Scene Mode: Auto, Landscape,Night scenery,portrait,Night portrait,,becah,sport,Dinner

Smile Capture: ON/OFF

Exposure: EV-2.0, -1.7,-1.3,-1.0,-07,-0.3, +0.0 ,+0.3,+0.7,+1.0,+1.3,+1.7,+2.0

Flash: Auto,Flash on,Flash off

ISO: AUTO ,100,200,400,800

White Balance: Auto,DayLight,Cloudy,Fluorescent,Tungsten

Auto power off : 3 min

Language: Multi-language(English, German,Francais,Espanol,Italiano)

Radio Record: Build-in microphone

Battery Type: LI -battery 603040 3.7V 600MA/H

Interface card: Max 32GB Micro SD Card

PC Interface: USB 2.0

★What You Get★

1x Digital camera

1x Rechargeable Li-ion battery

1x USB cable

1x Adapter

1x User manual

1x Camera bag

1x Lanyard

【24MP 1080P HD picture quality】 The digital camera adopts super high picture quality of 24MP / 1920 * 1080P. At the same time, you can also choose multiple resolutions of the camera photo: 5M / 8M / 12M / 18M / 24M. More free choice methods, Let you enjoy clear every second when recording videos and taking photos.

【Upgraded to 8 filters】 The new video camera has updated the number of filters (up to 8). You can choose Auto / Landscape / Night / Portrait / Night Portrait / Beach / Sports / Banquet. Different filter options allow you to take beautiful photos at any time and enjoy higher picture quality.

【Pocket Camera】 This is a 3.7 * 2.2 * 0.8in digital camera. Its screen is only 2.4TFT. This means that the camera is very easy to carry. You can keep it in your backpack or even your pocket. You can take it to travel without worrying about the camera’s size.

【7 kinds of rich functions】 This vlogging camera has a total of 7 special functions with 3.93 in macro(you can clearly shoot objects at a distance of 10 cm) / self-timer / continuous shooting / photo flash / anti-shake / smile shooting / timer shooting. Even if it is small, it is still endowed with a lot of features to meet your various needs.

【Perfect Gift 】The digital camera has an exquisite looking. It is not only light in weight but also portable. Recording travel, weddings, birthday parties and other activities will be so easy with its help.If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. The digital camera supports up to 32GB micro SD card (micro SD card is not included in the package, you need to purchase it separately).