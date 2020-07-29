24MP Camera Digital Camera HD Mini Point and Shoot Camera 2.4 Inch TFT LCD Video Camera Vlogging Camera Compact and Portable Selfie Camera

Price: $39.99
(as of Jul 29,2020 05:29:27 UTC – Details)
★Warm Tips★
✔Please read the user manual carefully before use the digital camera.
✔Before first time using this digital camera, please charge the battery.
✔Support San Disk’s Samsung Kingstown SD Card Class 6 above SD Card up to 128 GB. ✔Please format the micro SD card before use the camera(the micro SD card is not included in the package).
★Specification:★
Size of the product: 95*58*22mm(3.7*2.3*0.9in)
Size of the monitor: TFT 2.4inch IPS
Sensor: maximum 24Mega Pixels
Lense:Fixed focus lens
Focusing range: 0.5m- infinite
Micro:10CM
Zoom: 3x digital zoom
Image Size: Format:JGP Definiton：5M,8M,12M,18M,24M
Video: Format:AVI 1080P 720P 720P Frame rate:30fps
Capture Mode: Off, 2second,5 second,10secon、Continue Shot
Scene Mode: Auto, Landscape,Night scenery,portrait,Night portrait,,becah,sport,Dinner
Smile Capture: ON/OFF
Exposure: EV-2.0, -1.7,-1.3,-1.0,-07,-0.3, +0.0 ,+0.3,+0.7,+1.0,+1.3,+1.7,+2.0
Flash: Auto,Flash on,Flash off
ISO: AUTO ,100,200,400,800
White Balance: Auto,DayLight,Cloudy,Fluorescent,Tungsten
Auto power off : 3 min
Language: Multi-language(English, German,Francais,Espanol,Italiano)
Radio Record: Build-in microphone
Battery Type: LI -battery 603040 3.7V 600MA/H
Interface card: Max 32GB Micro SD Card
PC Interface: USB 2.0
★What You Get★
1x Digital camera
1x Rechargeable Li-ion battery
1x USB cable
1x Adapter
1x User manual
1x Camera bag
1x Lanyard
【24MP 1080P HD picture quality】 The digital camera adopts super high picture quality of 24MP / 1920 * 1080P. At the same time, you can also choose multiple resolutions of the camera photo: 5M / 8M / 12M / 18M / 24M. More free choice methods, Let you enjoy clear every second when recording videos and taking photos.
【Upgraded to 8 filters】 The new video camera has updated the number of filters (up to 8). You can choose Auto / Landscape / Night / Portrait / Night Portrait / Beach / Sports / Banquet. Different filter options allow you to take beautiful photos at any time and enjoy higher picture quality.
【Pocket Camera】 This is a 3.7 * 2.2 * 0.8in digital camera. Its screen is only 2.4TFT. This means that the camera is very easy to carry. You can keep it in your backpack or even your pocket. You can take it to travel without worrying about the camera’s size.
【7 kinds of rich functions】 This vlogging camera has a total of 7 special functions with 3.93 in macro(you can clearly shoot objects at a distance of 10 cm) / self-timer / continuous shooting / photo flash / anti-shake / smile shooting / timer shooting. Even if it is small, it is still endowed with a lot of features to meet your various needs.
【Perfect Gift 】The digital camera has an exquisite looking. It is not only light in weight but also portable. Recording travel, weddings, birthday parties and other activities will be so easy with its help.If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. The digital camera supports up to 32GB micro SD card (micro SD card is not included in the package, you need to purchase it separately).