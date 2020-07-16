24-year-old who beat Covid-19 after nearly 80 days in a hospital says she regrets not wearing a mask

Castillo went to the emergency room April 27 with difficulty breathing, a cough and a fever. The hospital said she have been exhibiting symptoms for six days before heading to the ER and that she was added to a ventilator during her first 24 hours there.

She spent over a month in the intensive care unit and on the ventilator, according to the hospital. Her husband and mother were shared with her condition was “touch and go” through that time, the hospital said.

After being weaned off the ventilator, Castillo had to endure rehabilitation because her abilities to walk, talk and swallow had atrophied, the release said. She could go outside for initially 67 days after her admission and took her first steps July 3.