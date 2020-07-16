24-year-old who beat Covid-19 after nearly 80 days in a hospital says she regrets not wearing a mask

Castillo went to the emergency room April 27 with difficulty breathing, a cough and a fever. The hospital said she have been exhibiting symptoms for six days before heading to the ER and that she was added to a ventilator during her first 24 hours there.
She spent over a month in the intensive care unit and on the ventilator, according to the hospital. Her husband and mother were shared with her condition was “touch and go” through that time, the hospital said.
After being weaned off the ventilator, Castillo had to endure rehabilitation because her abilities to walk, talk and swallow had atrophied, the release said. She could go outside for initially 67 days after her admission and took her first steps July 3.
“What the care team has done for even this one patient is a mark of a life well lived and a purpose served,” Andrea Morian, director of rehabilitation services at Medical City North Hills, said in the release. “This is a single patient. The impact our teams have on so many more right now is overwhelming.”
“Maybe if I would have just listened and worn a mask, just a simple thing, I would have avoided all this,” she told KTVT. “I work at a bank, I’m always around people, but I was like, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine.’ Never did I think I’d catch it.”
The hospital said Castillo has become negative for Covid-19 and can continue her recovery in the home.
Texas has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States, with at least 292,400 cases as of Thursday afternoon, based on a tally by Johns Hopkins University.