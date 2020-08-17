24 new cases of COVID-19 linked to recent wedding reception in Millinocket

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a recent wedding reception in Millinocket, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.(*24*)-five people attended the reception on Aug. 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.Eighteen people who attended the reception and six others who came in close contact with attendees tested positive for coronavirus. All of the people who tested positive are Maine residents, the CDC said, however officials did not say if any attendees were from out-of-state.According to a statement from Millinocket Regional Hospital CEO Dr. Robert Peterson, there are 28 confirmed cases in the greater Millinocket area that have been traced back to a social gathering “just over one week ago,” but did not say specifically that it was from this particular wedding.All of the people who have tested positive from this event have been ordered to quarantine. None of them required hospitalization, Peterson said.CDC investigators are talking to officials at the inn to determine the nature of the event, such as whether it was held indoors or outdoors. Up to 50 people can gather in a shared space indoors, while up to 100 can gather in outdoor spaces. The Maine CDC is urging anyone who attended any event at the Big Moose Inn on August 7 who may be showing COVID-19 symptoms to contact their health care provider immediately. Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches among many…

