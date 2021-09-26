23andMe CEO talks privacy, personalized medicine, and how genetics can help predict disease

In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by 23andMe co-founder & CEO, Anne Wojcicki, as they discuss the benefits of DNA testing, concerns over privacy in the healthcare industry, and the future of medicine.
ByHanna Shardi
