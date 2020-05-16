239 new cases and 3 deaths: Armenia reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 tally   – Armenian News

The unique coronavirus (COVID-19) tally increased to a document high in Armenia on Saturday as the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 239 new verified cases.

A total amount of 4,283 cases have actually been signed up in the nation because the oubtreak of the condition in very early March Three extra clients have actually passed away because Friday early morning, increasing the deaths to 55.

The daily variety of the recuperations enhanced by 125 to 1,791 As lots of as 2,415 energetic cases are recognized to be under therapy in the meantime. In total amount, 390,005 examinations have actually been finished.

Some 22 clients detected with COVID-19 had earlier passed away of reasons besides the condition No cases of the kind were reported in the past 24 hrs.