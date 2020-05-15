23,000 extra care home residents die in five months with 12,500 linked to coronavirus, new figures reveal

New information exhibits the variety of care home residents who’ve died in England and Wales in the previous 5 months is 23,000 greater than final yr, with 12,526 linked to coronavirus.

The Office for National Statistics mentioned a complete of 73,180 care home resident deaths occurred between 28 December to 1 May. This is 23,26 extra deaths than the identical interval in 2019.

Since the start of the pandemic, between 2 March and 1 May, the ONS mentioned there had been 45,899 deaths of care home residents who had died with Covid linked to 27 per cent.





The ONS has mentioned it’s finishing up work to perceive what’s inflicting the opposite elevated or extra deaths.

Almost three quarters of deaths occurred in care houses with 27 per cent, 3, 444 deaths, occurring in a hospital.

