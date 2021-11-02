2,300 NYC firefighters call out sick as vaccine mandate begins

After New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees went into effect, 2,300 firefighters called out sick and around 9,000 city employees are on unpaid leave. CNN’s Polo Sandoval reports.
ByHanna Shardi
