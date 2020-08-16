23 OSU sorority members test positive for Covid-19

“Last night OSU officials learned of 23 positive COVID cases in an off-campus sorority house. The rapid antigen testing was performed at an off-campus health care facility,” a declaration from the university read.

The whole sorority home remains in seclusion or quarantine after the validated cases, and locals “will be prohibited from leaving the facility,” the university stated.

The university and Payne County Health Department are keeping an eye on those included and carrying out agreement tracing to avoid more spread.