23 OSU sorority members test positive for Covid-19

“Last night OSU officials learned of 23 positive COVID cases in an off-campus sorority house. The rapid antigen testing was performed at an off-campus health care facility,” a declaration from the university read.
The whole sorority home remains in seclusion or quarantine after the validated cases, and locals “will be prohibited from leaving the facility,” the university stated.
The university and Payne County Health Department are keeping an eye on those included and carrying out agreement tracing to avoid more spread.
There are practically 48,000 validated cases in the state, according to Johns Hopkins University information. On Saturday, the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma stated nine football players have actually checked positive for the coronavirus.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill stated Sunday that it had actually determined a 4th cluster of cases, less than a week after beginning classes. The university reported the third cluster Saturday at the Sigma Nu fraternity.
OSU is needing all trainees who reside on school to be checked, according to CNN affiliate KOKH.
Last month,Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt revealed he had tested positive for the infection, stating he was “pretty shocked” to be the very first guv to get it.