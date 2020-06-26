23 officers of Armenia’s Compulsory Enforcement Service contracted coronavirus – Panorama

23 employees of Armenia’s Compulsory Enforcement Service have contracted coronavirus, the Service said on Friday in a released statement.

According to the foundation, all infected servicemen receive treatment, while people who have held it’s place in immediate interaction with them have now been advised to self-isolate.

Due to the confirmed coronavirus cases in the staff and for ensuring other servicemen’s safe practices, some of the Service subdivisions in Yerevan and provinces will continue operation with limited number of personnel, the foundation said.

It is noted that the in the present situation some of the Service functions may possibly not be implemented as usual, while responses to enquiries from physical and legal entities might not be addressed within the expected timeframes.The Service apologizes for the caused inconvenience.