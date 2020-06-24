23 areas have grown by more than a quarter since 2001, says ONS as UK population reaches 66.8 million

Twenty-three areas of the UK have seen their populations develop by more than one-quarter within the final twenty years, in line with new official figures.

Top of the record by far was the borough of Tower Hamlets in east London, with a lot of the highest 10 additionally occupied by different components of the capital.

The figures shaped a part of an Office for National Statistics (ONS) dataset revealed on Wednesday, which confirmed the UK’s complete population had now hit 66.8 million.





Other council areas that noticed population development larger than 25 per cent had been Uttlesford and Dartford in southeast England, Manchester, Leicester and South Derbyshire. In Manchester, for instance, that meant an estimated change from 422,915 residents to 552,858.

The largest will increase had been all in England. In Northern Ireland, Mid-Ulster skilled the best population rise, at 24.7 per cent, and in Scotland it was East Lothian, up 18.Eight per cent. Cardiff was Wales’ fastest-growing space, notching an 18.3-per-cent rise.

Council areas with largest estimated population development ONS figures characterize change from mid-2001 to mid-2019 1. Tower Hamlets: 61.5 per cent 2. Newham: 41.6 per cent 3. Hackney: 35.6 per cent 4. Corby: 35.2 per cent 5. Islington: 35.2 per cent 6. Camden: 33.Three per cent 7. Greenwich: 32.Four per cent 8. Uttlesford: 32.Four per cent 9. City of London: 32.1 per cent 10. South Derbyshire: 31.2 per cent 11. Dartford: 31.Zero per cent 12. Manchester: 30.7 per cent 13. Barking & Dagenham: 28.5 per cent 14. Westminster: 28.5 per cent 15. Peterborough: 28.5 per cent 16. South Norfolk: 27.1 per cent 17. Milton Keynes: 26.7 per cent 18. Ashford: 26.2 per cent 19. Redbridge: 26.2 per cent 20. Welwyn Hatfield: 26.1 per cent 21. Boston: 25.Eight per cent 22. Hounslow: 25.7 per cent 23. Leicester: 25.Three per cent

Eighteen components of the UK noticed marked drops in population, with the biggest coming in Inverclyde, Scotland, the place the population is estimated to have fallen by 7.5 per cent. Barrow-in-Furness skilled a population discount of 6.Eight per cent. the best share lower in England.

The space with the most important estimated numerical fall in population was Sunderland, which has shed practically 7,000 folks since 2001 — a decline in dimension of two.Four per cent.

The ONS figures additionally revealed that the UK’s population development fee within the yr to mid-2019 was the slowest since 2004, at simply 0.5 per cent, which statisticians attributed to falling start numbers and internet worldwide migration. The ONS stated immigration had fallen by Three per cent and emigration had risen by Eight per cent on the earlier 12 months.

Meanwhile, there have been 593,000 deaths within the yr to mid-2019, 5 per cent fewer than within the previous interval.

Neil Park, from the ONS population estimates unit, stated: “The population grew on the slowest fee for 15 years between mid-2018 and mid-2019.

“This is because of the lowest variety of births for 14 years alongside a rise in emigration and a fall in worldwide immigration.

“The figures we’re publishing in the present day spotlight the variation within the population throughout the UK. For instance, the population density in London is 24 instances larger than that for the southwest of England.

“Also, the proportion of people aged 65 or over ranges from over 30 per cent in coastal areas such as North Norfolk to less than 8 per cent in parts of central London like Tower Hamlets.”

According to the ONS, in mid-2019 there have been an estimated 12.4 million folks aged 65 and over — making up 18.5 per cent of the population — whereas 2.5 per cent of individuals had been 85 or older.

The nation’s age teams are altering at sharply totally different charges, figures additionally counsel. While the variety of youngsters underneath six elevated by Eight per cent between mid-2009 and mid-2019, the variety of folks aged 65 and over went up by 23 per cent, whereas these aged 70 and over jumped by 25 per cent.

The working age population, these aged between 16 and 64, confirmed the bottom development of any age group over this era, rising by simply Three per cent.

The median common age for the population of the UK in mid-2019 was 40.Three years — one yr larger than it was in mid-2009.

Robin Maynard, director of the charity Population Matters, welcomed the brand new figures and notably the falling start fee, which he stated “means a better future for those children being born”.

He added: “We should never see population as just a number. More people, consuming more stuff, lessens our quality of life, produces more emissions, uses more of the Earth’s resources, and puts more pressure on our threatened natural environment.”

Additional reporting by Press Association