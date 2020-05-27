225 Armenians return home from St. Petersburg – Panorama

225 Armenians returned to Yerevan from St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Consulate General of Armenia in St. Petersburg reported. The constitution flight was operated by Ural Airlines on May 17 at 6.05 Moscow time

As the supply mentioned, 5 out of 225 passengers had been below 5 years. The ticket charges for 19 residents had been paid by Armenian benefactors as organized by the Consulate General.