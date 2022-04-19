Home Armenia 22 million drams for the relocation of temporary residents of the Republic... Armenia 22 million drams for the relocation of temporary residents of the Republic of Armenia as a result of the war | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 19, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 22 million drams for the relocation of temporary residents of the Republic of Armenia as a result of the war | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Two people have been charged with contempt of court Morning: Armenia The presence of Kurdish forces in Turkey has decreased. The possibility of a terrorist act is not ruled out, but they can not... Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on an official visit Morning: Recent Posts Search underway for two members of the Kennedy family missing in the Chesapeake Bay Universities considering to close in-person classes: High chances of postponement till 2021 WH economic adviser: Numbers haven’t been this bad since Great Depression Trump’s new Covid-19 adviser responds to critics Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man launch new single via NFT Most Popular The Kremlin called Pashinyan’s visit to Russia the main event of the day Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlqg4k9NKsw: "The main event of President's... It is time not to allow the homeland, which is kept at the cost... It is the second day of the 44-day war in support of Arthur Avagyan, senior reserve lieutenant Nver Kirkosyan in defense of Artsakh. ... A horn will be sounded in Tsaghkashat settlement On April 20, at 12:00, a training on "Organization and Implementation of Civil Defense Measures" will be held in Tsaghkashat settlement of Tumanyan community,... “Let’s recognize and preserve our monuments.” The results of the competition were summarized On the occasion of the International Day of Monuments (April 18), the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia announced a... The Prime Minister arrived in Russia. Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting with Vladimir Putin will... The governmental delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian Federation on a two-day official visit. The Prime Minister was met at...