214 Armenian citizens return home on Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight – Panorama

On May 30, a complete of 70 citizens of Armenia took a Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight to reach within the Armenian capital from the Los Angeles International Airport. Employees of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and the Armenian Embassy within the Netherlands helped Armenian citizens return home.

Thanks to the agreements reached between the Armenian Consulate General with KLM and Belavia Airlines working the flights, citizens of Armenia don’t want a Schengen visa in Amsterdam and use the transit zone.

On June 1, one other 23 Armenian citizens returned home by the identical route. According to the talked about agreements, the flights are carried out from May 2 on a weekly foundation, the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles reports.

A complete of 214 Armenian citizens have returned home on the Los Angeles-Amserdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight to this point. Before every flight on the Los Angeles International Airport, the passengers are knowledgeable in regards to the commandant’s determination to self-isolate upon arrival in Armenia.