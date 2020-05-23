Bryce Dallas Howard is a university graduate.

The “Jurassic World” star, 39, introduced that she graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts greater than 20 years after she initially enrolled in 1999.

“I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!” Howard wrote on Instagram Friday. “I first enrolled in undergrad in ’99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making!”

She referred to as the educational feat a “dream,” regardless that she wasn’t capable of attend an in-person commencement and stroll throughout the stage, like many graduates following stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education and though all of us NYU grads couldn’t wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to say thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged all of us graduates every step of the way,” she wrote.

Howard, the daughter of director Ron Howard, added: “To the class of 2020, WE MADE IT 🎉🎓.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: My dad Ron Howard ‘legit’ thought Jessica Chastain was me

In a prolonged letter penned to her fellow graduates, Howard defined that she left NYC in December 2001 for an “off-Broadway acting job.”

“I fully intended on graduating one day,” she mentioned. “In fact, I continually deferred the following semester and the semesters after that, hoping that instead of ‘dropping out,’ I was simply taking a ‘leave of absence.’ Again, and again, and again.”

Howard’s appearing profession started to blossom – she starred in “The Village” (2004), “Lady in the Water” (2006), “Spider-Man 3” (2007) and “Terminator Salvation” (2009) – however the actress mentioned she “legitimately missed school and dreamed of one day getting my masters.”

More: Jessica Chastain says even Ron Howard once mistook her for daughter Bryce Dallas Howard



Bryce Dallas Howard poses on the crimson carpet upon arriving for the UK premiere of the movie “Rocketman” in London on May 20, 2019. More

While appearing, Howard enrolled part-time at an accredited college to switch credit and even returned to NYU to show for the Nine Muses Entertainment Storytelling Lab.

“During these last few semesters of teaching I have thought many times, ‘Wow, it’s going to be such an amazing experience to graduate alongside so many of my students,” Howard mentioned, even when she’s “decades older than the majority of graduates.”

In addition to her diploma, Howard has one other memento from school: Her college sweetheart, Seth Gabel, whom she married in 2006. The couple have two kids.

‘You’ve been so robust’: Melania Trump sends support to students amid coronavirus pandemic

This article initially appeared on USA TODAY: Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from NYU after enrolling in 1999