21 Savage aiming to help kids with financial literacy during quarantine

As a primary response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper announced he is launching a multi-tier expansion of his Juma Bank Account Financial Literacy program that provides financial resources nationwide.

He is making a $25,000 donation to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong Covid-19 relief fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and is launching Bank Account At Home — a free on the web financial literacy resource by way of a partnership with mobile banking services provider Chime and education technology platform, EVERFI.

For the past couple of years, 21 Savage has partnered with award-winning national financial literacy nonprofit Juma for his youth-focused financial literacy program called Bank Account.

Prior to the pandemic, the program provided underserved youth with access to career counseling, job training, and job placement at sports and entertainment facilities including Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.