20th annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic underway

Hundreds of lots of sand is being shaped into lots of masterpieces at the 20th Annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.The popular occasion was initially set up for June however was delayed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten first-rate sand carvers each get 8 hours a day for 3 days to deal with their own private masterpieces. Each carver has 10 lots of sand on an 18-by-18 foot plot to deal with. No power tools are permitted.The winner will be revealed Saturday night and will get a $6,000 reward. In all, $25,000 in rewards will be granted. Judging requirements consists of the “WOW” element, the technical ability and degree of trouble, the style and message and total sand use.The sculptures will be lit up for night seeing throughSept 13.Spectators are prompted to follow coronavirus security standards at the beach, consisting of remaining 6 feet far from other groups. Also, there are parking limitations at the beach, and part of Ocean Boulevard is closed to automobile traffic. Next year’s occasion is set up for June 17-19, 2021.

