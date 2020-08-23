20L Mini Fridge, Compact Refrigerator Large Capacity Portable Cooler and Warmer with Temperature Control, Single Door Mini Fridge Freezer for Cars, Road Trips, Homes, Offices & Dorms



1.Quiet motor and fan circulate air for even cooling/heating.

2.Low noise motor works quietly and has a hot / cold switch.

3.Perfect for chilling food and drinks with its capability of chilling 25 celsius under its ambient temperature.

4.It can also be used to keep food warm with its warm function, capable of warming up to 65 Celsius.

–Material: ABS.

–Capacity: 20L.

–Power: 60W.

–Screen Type: Without Display/ With Display.

–Plug Type: US.

–Voltage: DC: 12V, AC: 110V/60Hz.

–Heating Temperature: Up to About 65 Celsius .

–Cooling Temperature: Lower Than Ambient Temperature Around 20-25 Celsius

–Internal Size(Top Layer): 21.2x20x8.5cm/8.3×7.9×3.3inch.

–Internal Size(Mid Layer): 21.2x20x8cm/8.3×7.9×3.1inch.

–Internal Size(Bottom Layer): 21.2x20x16.4cm/8.3×7.9×6.5inch.

–Internal Size(Storage Basket): 17.5x3x4.7cm/6.9×1.2×1.9inch.

–Total Internal Size: 21.2x20x33.6cm/8.3×7.9×13.2inch.

–External Size: 27x33x40.5cm/10.6×13.0x15.9inch.

★Suitable places: car, home, yacht, office, makeup shop and so on.

★Suitable for insulation: meals, breast milk, Chinese medicine and so on.

★3.Suitable for refrigerating: fruits, beer, cans, cola, tea, medicines, cosmetics, beverages, etc.

1 x Mini Refrigerator.

1 x US Power Adapter.

1 x Car Cable.

★Cooler and Warmer Dual Model: The mini fridge uses semiconductor technology and has a powerful dual system of cooling and heating for easy switching between cooling and heating.

★AC/DC Power Model: The small refrigerator is equipped with AC/DC power dual mode, easily switch modes according to your needs, suitable for a variety of scenarios, not only for home, kitchen, office, dormitory, but for outdoor traveling by car, busy taxi, enjoy picnic and so on.

★Multi-Fuction & Uses:Dual system mode makes the function of the mini refrigerator diversified. Its cooling function can be used for refrigerating beverages and fruits or even your skin care products and insulin and medications product. The heating function can be used for warm milk, breast milk, bento, hot drinks.

★Stylish Mirror Design: We use tempered glass to design a stylish high-quality mirror door for the small refrigerator, which makes it look smooth and beautiful, dirt-resistant and easy to scrub. No matter where you are, it blends perfectly into the environment.

★Convenient & Lightweight: This Mini Fridge is stylish, lightweight, compact and fully portable , can fits easily into car trunks or seats for bulk free travel, make your travel more convenient.