$20K reward offered for racing pigeons stolen from Greenville County home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–An Upstate guy is browsing for his valued belongings after they were stolen from him. Dozens of pigeons worth countless dollars were stolen recently from a home in Greenville County.

There’s a handful of birds left in John Georgopoulos’ collection of homing pigeons.

“She won almost $6,000 dollars,” he stated of one bird.

And these aren’t even his most important birds.

“She won $18,000 dollars,” he stated, revealing another. “Yes, in one of the biggest races in America.”

More than a numerous his top racing pigeons were stolen from their cage simply recently.

“I had pigeons worth a 1,000 and 5,000, 10,000 and 20,000 dollars. Each,” Georgopoulos stated.

It’s here his yard that he types and trains the birds to ultimately complete in races throughout the nation and even globally.

“They release them and the pigeons come home, the fastest ones win the prizes,” Georgopoulos stated.

He has no concept who would take the birds.

“This was my pride and joy you know. Other than you come home and it was the hobby it also was successful,” he stated.

But, he believes he understands why.

“I believe the birds were stolen because the people wanted an easy to the top,” Georgopoulos stated.

Georgopoulous has actually ended up being relatively …