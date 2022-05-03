The police continues to detain the citizens who blocked different streets in Yerevan and the regions.

“As of 6 p.m., 209 citizens from different parts of Yerevan were brought to police stations,” the police told Aysor.am.

10 citizens were brought from Gegharkunik region, 6 from Ararat region, 6 from Aragatsotn, 4 from Armavir, 2 from Lori.

The citizens were detained for the act envisaged by Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Article 182 stipulates that the law enforcement officer does not comply with the lawful request.

It should be reminded that at 08:15 the representatives of the “Resistance” movement started peaceful disobedience actions.