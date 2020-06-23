205 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 treated at home in Shirak province – Panorama

As of June 23, 75 patients are treated at Gyumri Infectious Hospital in Shirak province, the Governor’s workplace reported in its each day replace, including 68 of them are residents of the province. The whole variety of recovered residents is 238.

According to the supply, 940 residents in the province have been suggested to self-isolate, 205 of them have examined optimistic for Covid-19 and are treated at home supervised by entrance-line medical workers.

To date, 3,666 coronavirus assessments have been carried out at Shirak hospitals and the regional department of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the supply stated.