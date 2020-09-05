205 Live Results: Sept. 4, 2020

Ariya Daivari def. Tehuti Miles

Fanny pack and all, Tehuti Miles was still flashing his distinctive style as he strutted to the ring for his clash with Ariya Daivari on205 Live Once the bell sounded, nevertheless, Miles likewise revealed an enhanced focus, possibly observing the suggestions of The Brian Kendrick, who recently informed Miles, “Drop the ego, and you’ll be a star.”

While Daivari talked garbage in the early goings, even presuming regarding deride Miles as a “piece of trash,” the WWE Performance Center standout permitted his actions to promote him, as he let loose a flurry of strikes and two times sent out Daivari cruising into the turnbuckles with a set of effective Irish whips.

After dropping his challenger with a DDT and kipping up, Miles almost drove Daivari through the canvas with a spinebuster and came within an eyelash of a three-count through a roll-up, however Daivari tossed out, drilled his enemy with a superkick and gotten in touch with his hallmark Hammerlock Lariat to get the success.

After the bout, Daivari provided a handshake, however when Miles will accept it, Daivari Dinero pulled his hand away and yelled at Miles to leave his ring.